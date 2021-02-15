Changes in Mapping Policy ‘A Massive Step’: Tweets PM Modi
These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation, he added.
The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday, 15 February made an announcement that the ‘sweeping changes’ to the country's mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, will enable them to create substantial advances in mapping and ultimately empower small businesses.
The Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release that India’s corporations and innovators do not require former approvals before they collect, generate, prepare, disseminate, store, publish, and update digital geospatial data and maps within the territory of India, nor are they subject to any restrictions.
“What is readily available globally does not need to be restricted in India and therefore geospatial data that used to be restricted will now be freely available in India,” the ministry said.
The release added that liberalising policies, governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data, is a massive step in the vision for an aatmanirbhar bharat.
Furthermore, our corporations and innovators are no longer subject to restrictions nor do they require prior approvals before they collect, generate, prepare, disseminate, store, publish, and update digital geospatial data and maps within the territory of India.
"Our startups and mapping innovators will be trusted to self-certify, apply good judgement, and be relied upon to demonstrate adherence to guidelines,’’ the release further said.
In addition to this, measures to promote the development of Indian geospatial innovations that take advantage of the latest map-making technologies were also proposed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his response to the reforms tweeted that the reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country's startups, private sector, public sector, and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions.
‘’Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to Digital India. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’’ he tweeted.
Along with generating employment and accelerate economic growth, this move will also benefit India's farmers by leveraging the potential of geospatial and remote sensing data, Modi said.
He also said that these reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.