Chandra Shekhar to Announce New Party on Kanshi Ram’s Anniversary

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad will announce his new political party at a programme in Delhi on Sunday, 15 March.

Significantly, the announcement will take place on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder, late Kanshi Ram. According to a Bhim Army spokesperson, among the names likely for the political outfit are Azad Bahujan Party, Bahujan Awam Party and Azad Samaj Party.