Four Held For Firing on Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said that five teams were formed to crack the case.

Late on Friday night, the police received information that the four youths were about to surrender in Haryana's Ambala court. After receiving this information, the SSP deployed police in civil uniform outside the Ambala court.

The arrest comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh police registered a First Information Report and took into custody three suspects for interrogation. The suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle used by attackers was recovered on Wednesday, 28 June.

The Bhim Army chief was travelling in an SUV when unidentified assailants had opened fire on his car at Gandhi Colony in Deoband on Wednesday, 28 June.

Aazad sustained injuries and was rushed to SBD hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, 29 June.

“I was fighting for my life but the criminals are still roaming free. This can't be done without the protection of those in power...I believe that this is an acute negligence by the Government. Chief Minister has not said a word, it shows that he is protecting the criminals”, Aazad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.