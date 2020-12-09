Police & Activists Clash Amid Farm Laws Protest in Chandigarh

A peaceful protest march towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 involving over 600 activists from the Yuva Kisan Ekta turned violent on Tuesday, 9 December. Around eight policemen and 10 activists reportedly sustained injuries in the violence.

The march, which began from the gurudwara in Sector 34, was organised to demonstrate against the government’s agriculture laws. The protesters, seen raising slogans of “Jai Jawaana, Jai Kisaan” (hail the soldier, hail the farmer), were moving towards the BJP office to lock its doors in an effort to express solidarity with the farmers.

However, as police barricaded the roads to stop the march, the members of the Yuva Kisan Ekta reportedly broke through the barricades with a tractor and jeep, and pelted stones at the police personnel. The friction between both the parties had turned into a clash when the police lathicharged the agitators and employed the use of water cannons.