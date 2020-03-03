‘Cops Joined the Mob’: Chand Bagh Resident Recounts Violence

Comforted by the sight of policemen with the mob, Azaad and his family stayed at home. “I thought if the policemen, who were with the mob, saw that there was a family inside, a child inside, they will stop the mob altogether. But they didn't. On the contrary, they egged the mob, that chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ non-stop, to burn the house from all sides,” he said.

Azaad witnessed, from the first floor, his car, a red Ritz, burn. A stone hit his face. Pointing to his swollen cheek, Alina asked, “Ab hum nani ke ghar kaise jayenge, abba?” (How will we visit grandmother now?) Azaad looked away. He had only recently completed his car’s EMI payment. Helpless, his cheek stinging, he had rushed to turn on the motor and pour water on his car. However, the mob wasn’t finished.

“I tried to attract the attention of the police. Tried to tell them there were people at home and we needed their protection. But when we saw the policemen join them in the burning and the loot, we were stunned. The ground floor was engulfed in flames. Despite repeatedly using sticks and stones to break the locks, the raging mob had yet not been able to enter the house. But our feet were burning as the fumes reached the first floor.”