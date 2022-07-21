ChalChitra Abhiyaan Journalists Allege Threats by BJP Supporter in UP Village

Sawhney said that such incidents against his teammates had taken place three-four times before, but the media group had not gone public regarding them. However, they decided to describe what had happened because it was becoming a pattern, he added.

He also said that many of the group's journalists were from minority and vulnerable communities, and were thus "easy targets."

Describing the incident, Rangrezz, one of the reporters who was allegedly threatened, said, that the man who harassed them "said we could not do this journalism there and that we should go. He tried to snatch our camera and stopped us from speaking to people. He snatched our mic, but I took it back. He threatened us saying that we had better leave or he would call other people. We were stopped from doing journalism," NewsLaundry reported.