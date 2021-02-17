Chalai, Kerala’s Oldest Market, Thriving Even After Centuries 

Chalai, according to available records, existed even in the 14th century. Going by that, Chalai is the oldest market in the state.

“In approximately 1579, a theft happened at the Padmanabha Swamy temple. The Mathilakam Rekha (temple chronicles) states that the vessels stolen from the temple were sold off at Chalai market. This implies that the market existed even in the 16th century,” veteran journalist and historian Malayinkeezh Gopalakrishnan tells TNM.

Chalai also finds mention in another book named Ananthapura Varnanam (description of Ananthapuram), which was written in the 14th century. In the past, Thiruvananthapuram was known as Ananthapuram, the land of Ananthan or Ananthapadmanabhan, the deity at the Padmanabha temple.

“Thiruvananthapuram is written about in detail in Ananthapura Varnanam. The book also talks about a big market and trade centre, which foreigners who came by ship used to visit. The ships might have arrived near Sanghumukham, which is 4-5 km from Chalai. The book also refers to Pazhavangadi (pazhaya angadi meaning old market),” he adds.

Pazhavangadi, located near one of the entrances to Chalai market, is now more known for the Ganapathi temple situated there.

MG Sasibhooshan, a noted academic and historian, also asserts that Chalai existed in the 14th century. According to him, there was a market in the north-east part of the present-day Fort locality (East Fort and West Fort regions, between which the Padmanabha temple is located), but that wasn’t Chalai market.