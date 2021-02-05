Chakka Jam: Police to Monitor Social Media, Enhance Intel Network
“There’ll be a three-hour-long chakka jaam...It won’t take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi,” Tikait said
Delhi Police Commissioner held a meeting with senior police officials over the proposed chakka jam by agitating farmers on Saturday, 6 February. According to Delhi Police, it has made adequate arrangements to prevent the entry of miscreants and will also be monitoring social media posts, news agency ANI reported on Friday.
Haryana ADGP (law & order) also issued directives to SPs and Commissioners in view of the chakka jam.
"Maximum force shall be pulled out from non-operational duties. Intelligence network should be geared up and necessary preventive action may be taken," it reads.
In view of the violence that happened on 26 January, Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements at borders so that miscreants cannot enter the national capital, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO told ANI.
“We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against police or other things. The protesters are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with police force of other states too,” Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO
Speaking about the ‘chakka jam’ planned by farmers on Saturday, 6 February, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that it would be held everywhere outside Delhi for a period of three hours.
“There’ll be a three-hour-long chakka jaam on 6 February. It won’t take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what the government is doing with us,” said Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader to news agency, ANI.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha chief Darshan Pal shared a set of guidelines that have been issued regarding the chakka jam. “We appeal to the public in India to kindly cooperate,” he said.
1. Only national and state highways across the country will be jammed from 12 noon to 3 pm.
2. Emergency and essential services like ambulance or school bus will not be stopped.
3. Chakka jam will remain completely peaceful and non-violent. Protesters are asked to not to indulge in any conflict with the government officials or ordinary citizens.
4. There will be no chakka jam program in Delhi NCR since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located.
5. The chakka jam program will conclude at 3pm by indicating the unity of farmers, by blowing the vehicle horn continuously for 1 minute. We also appeal to public to join in, at 3pm to express their support and solidarity with our annadatas.
