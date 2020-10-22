Centre Writes to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Over Erroneous Indian Map

Several had called out the social media giant over the misrepresentation, following which, Twitter had issued a statement.

“We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue,” a Twitter spokesperson had said.

According to PTI, Sawhney reminded Twitter that Leh is the headquarter of Union Territory of Ladakh and both Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India.