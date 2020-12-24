Centre Writes To Farmers for Talks at ‘Time and Place of Choosing’
The government said that it is ready to address all the issues raised by the farmers.
The Centre on Thursday, 24 December, wrote another letter to the farmers protesting over the new farm laws and reiterated its proposal to hold discussions over the ongoing standoff as per the convenience of the unions.
The government said that it is ready to address all the issues raised by the farmers.
“The government wants to reiterate it's commitment to resolve the issues raised by the farmers logically. In the previous letter dated 20 December, too, the government had stated that it is ready to address all issues raised by the unions, be (it) verbal or written, with a positive outlook,” the letter said.
While the government said that it is necessary to keep communication channels with the farmers open, it also considers having dialogue its responsibility.
“The three laws will not in any way affect the system of MSPs that has been in place since before the laws were passed and will not affect the existing MSPs in any way. The matter has been discussed in every session of talks and it has been assured that the government is ready to give in writing that the MSP system will not be done away with,” he said.
The government further said that it is ready to discuss all other issues than the ones of electricity bills and stubble burning that were raised in the meeting on 3 December.
“We request you that the government with a saaf niyat and an open heart is ready to discuss the matters and end the agitation, as it has been doing so far. I request you to kindly inform a time and place of your choosing. At the same time, please give a list of issues that you also need to be discussed,” the letter said.
The letter from the Centre comes just a day after several farmers’ unions slammed the government for allegedly trying to divide the farmers’ unions and claimed that the Centre is pretending to hold talks with leaders who have nothing to do with the movement.
The farmers’ representatives also said that they are ready to hold talks but the government needs to create a conducive atmosphere for the same and not repeat the ‘meaningless’ amendments.
Meanwhile, PM Modi will release the amount at 12 noon on Friday, 25 December, via video conferencing even as the farmers' protests entered the 28th day on Wednesday. This will be the seventh instalment under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme – a direct transfer scheme for the farmers.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed that Modi will transfer more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families with the push of a button.
The Prime Minister will also have a conversation with the farmers from six different states during the event, the PMO statement added.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.