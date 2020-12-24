Centre Writes To Farmers for Talks at ‘Time and Place of Choosing’

The Centre on Thursday, 24 December, wrote another letter to the farmers protesting over the new farm laws and reiterated its proposal to hold discussions over the ongoing standoff as per the convenience of the unions.

The government said that it is ready to address all the issues raised by the farmers.

“The government wants to reiterate it's commitment to resolve the issues raised by the farmers logically. In the previous letter dated 20 December, too, the government had stated that it is ready to address all issues raised by the unions, be (it) verbal or written, with a positive outlook,” the letter said.