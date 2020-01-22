Centre Won’t Intervene in AP Govt’s Decision to Shift Capital: BJP

Stressing that it was a federal system, Rao said, "The TDP is asking that the Centre should play the role of the elder brother in the issue, but this is not a family issue. It is a federal system. In this system, the Centre could make some decisions and the state some."

Rao slammed both the TDP and the YSRCP for their unilateral approach when it came to the decision of choosing capitals. Rao said that the TDP in its tenure didn't pay heed to their recommendations, similarly now YSRCP is snubbing the Opposition parties.