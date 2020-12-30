Centre Urges States to Implement COVID Restrictions on New Year’s
20 people have been diagnosed with the new, more transmissible strain of the virus in the country.
As the COVID health crisis continues amid the coming of the new year, Centre has suggested several restrictions to contain the year-end celebrations. States across the country have been urged to asses their respective local situations and impose restrictions on 30, 31 December and 1 January 2021 accordingly.
In a letter quoted by NDTV, a top official wrote: “Keeping in view the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country.”
They further wrote, “You would appreciate that in the wake of New Year’s and various celebratory events associated with it as well as ongoing winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential ‘super spreader’ events and places where crowds may gather.”
The letter mentioned that inter and intra-state movement would not be subject to any restrictions, NDTV reported.
Emergence of New Strain in India
The letter to the states has come in the context of 20 people being diagnosed with the new, more transmissible strain of the virus. The variant is believed to be 70 percent more transmissible and was first found in Britain.
The discovery of new variant of COVID-19 has also resulted in renewed restrictions just ahead of New Year’s celebrations.
While all travel to the UK has been halted till 7 January 2021, the central government has begun testing and tracing of all international travellers, who reached the country in the 14 days before the travel ban, between 9 and 22 December.
(With inputs from NDTV)
