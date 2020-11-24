Assure Full Support to TN & Puducherry Amid Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, 24 November, that the Centre will extend full support and assistance to Nivar cyclone-affected states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The PM has also spoken to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Five cities, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam have been affected by torrential rains and floods. Nine people have died across the state in the recent spell of heavy rain, reported PTI.