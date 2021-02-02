Centre to Bring Anti-Conversion Law? ‘No’, MHA Tells LS Members

In a written reply to several members of the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, 2 February said that the Central government does not wish to bring the ‘anti-religious conversion’ law in the country, a law that has been brought in by a few BJP-ruled state governments, against what they call ‘love jihad’.

In a written question to the MHA, Lok Sabha MPs Mohammad Jawed, TN Prathapan, Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, Anto Antony and A Chellakumar asked the MHA a set of five questions in the backdrop of the ‘love jihad’ controversy.