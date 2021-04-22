Centre Mulls Using IAF to Import Oxygen Containers Amid Shortage
The IAF has airlifted doctors and nursing personnel for a DRDO COVID-19 makeshift hospital in Delhi.
India is deliberating importing oxygen containers and equipment to address the oxygen crisis in the country amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central government is also planning to engage the Indian Air Force (IAF) to airlift oxygen containers and equipment from other nations.
"The deliberations are still on," said a source, adding that the places from where these containers and other equipment could be airlifted have been identified.
The source said that the problem India is facing in importing oxygen is transportation due to an acute shortage of containers to carry the life-saving gas. The government is in talks with all the stakeholders in this matter.
According to Air Force officials, the IAF has also airlifted doctors and nursing personnel from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag, and Bengaluru for the establishment of a Defence Development Research Organisation (DRDO) COVID-19 makeshift hospital in Delhi.
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh directed all the defence establishments to set up more COVID-19 hospitals, use emergency powers and bring in retired personnel to tackle the crisis.
The DRDO stated that it had set up a COVID hospital in Delhi with 250 beds, and the capacity will be increased to 500 and then to 1,000, if required.
(With inputs from IANS)
