‘Centre Should Bring New Farm Laws After Consultation’: Punjab CM
The CM said: “Farmers have made their stand very clear. It is the job of the Government of India to listen to them.”
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, 6 January, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the deadlock between the protesting farmers and central government over the three farm laws which were introduced in September 2020.
“The solution has to be found at the level of prime minister,” he said, as per ANI.
Singh also said, “The farmers have made their stand very clear – that the laws should be repealed. It is the job of the Government of India to listen to them. The Centre can bring in new laws after due consultation with the farmers.”
The Punjab CM expressed sympathy with the farmers, stressing that he believes “there's nothing wrong with the demands of the protesters,” and went on to highlight that a resolution is imperative as the protesters are enduring extreme cold and rain for this cause.
Thousands of farmers have been raising their voice against the three farm ordinances, rallying for their total revocation and have participated in seven rounds of talks with the centre, all of which have proven to be inconclusive.
During the course of the protests, over 55 farmers have lost their lives.
Singh also went on to say, “If farmers are saying to withdraw the laws, you can withdraw laws and can talk to farmer’s committees to bring whatever laws you want later on. But to bring peace to the state and bring farmers home, repeal the laws as they are demanding it.” He pointed out, “they are sacrificing their lives.”
On 'Highly Irresponsible' Media
The CM also criticised a media report that claimed Punjab had already implemented the laws, calling them “highly irresponsible” and pointing out that the state of Punjab was the first to take a stand against the ordinances, and begin the process of amending the bills.
"The governor should have forwarded our bills to the President for assent, which he has not done," NDTV quoted Singh as saying.
He informed that the state government has started two farmer helplines in case of emergencies, “We will do whatever possible to help the farmers and their families,” the CM reiterated.
Further, Singh alleged that the opposition Aam Aadmi Party has also been peddling misinformation about the protests.
While the government has assured the protection of Minimum Support Price after farmers voiced their demands, the protestors are continuing to seek complete withdrawal of the laws.
They have also threatened to escalate their agitation and hold a tractor rally in Delhi and across the country on Republic Day if the next round of talks, scheduled for 8 January, fail.
(With inputs by NDTV and ANI)
