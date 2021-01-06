Govt Sets up Control Room As Thousands of Birds Die Across States
Avian influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, has been detected across states.
After confirmation of bird flu in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has set up a control room in New Delhi to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by the states, the Centre said on Wednesday, 6 January.
Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said that at least 2,403 birds have died so far in the state and that the number is expected to grow.
Another 119 samples of poultry have been sent to a lab in Jalandhar for the test, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar told ANI.
The dead included a little white-fronted goose that was visiting the Pong wetlands alone for the past three years.
Over 50 birds, including crows and pigeons, were also reported dead on Wednesday in Baran district of Rajasthan, ANI reported quoting Baran Additional DM Mohammed Abubakr. The samples of the birds have been sent to a lab in Bhopal for the test.
States Issue High Alert
In the last one week, a total of 522 birds have died in Rajasthan, out of which 471 were crows, while others include heron and baya weaver, accordng to IANS.
Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh issued high alert on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in Kerala, as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus, as many as 48,000 birds will be culled. On 5 January, the state issued bird flu as a state-specific disaster alert after confirmed cases in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, reported Hindustan Times. Over 1,700 ducks died in a Kottayam farm.
