Govt Sets up Control Room As Thousands of Birds Die Across States

After confirmation of bird flu in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has set up a control room in New Delhi to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by the states, the Centre said on Wednesday, 6 January.

Avian influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu has been detected across states and the samples have been sent to various labs.