'Ensure Preventive Measures': Centre to 11 States Hit By Dengue
Centre has asked states to ensure "necessary precautions for avoidance of mass gathering & congested closed spaces."
The central government has asked states reporting cases of serotype - II dengue to ensure implementation of preventive measures ahead of the festive season, News18 reported.
The 11 states which are battling the the DEN – 2 virus are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
The Centre has asked states to ensure "necessary precautions and effective enforcement for avoidance of mass gathering and congested closed spaces", the report added, quoting a press release by the Union Health Ministry.
The Union Health Ministry has asked the states to deploy rapid response teams for the “emerging challenge" to investigate new cases and conduct survey of patients in the area and arrest the breeding of mosquitos.
States have also been asked to stock enough blood and blood components such as platelets that critical patients may need.
The Centre has also directed the states to monitor infections in children as schools reopen.
