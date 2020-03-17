Doesn’t Violate Fundamental Rights: Centre’s Response in SC on CAA

The Centre on Tuesday, 17 March, filed its response in the Supreme Court to pleas challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying that it does not violate any fundamental right and that the question of it violating constitutional morality does not arise.

The Centre, in its 129-page affidavit in response to the pleas, termed the legislation legal, PTI reported.

“The CAA does not impinge upon any existing rights of a citizen. It won’t affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of people,” the Centre told the apex court, according to NDTV.

It also said CAA does not confer any arbitrary and unguided powers on the executive as the citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh would be granted in a manner as specified under the law governing granting of citizenship, the report said.