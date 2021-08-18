'So-Called Integrity Keepers': Govt on Plea Against Rakesh Asthana's Appointment

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma objected to the PIL and said, “What is the locus of the petitioner? This is essentially a PIL in a service matter which the Supreme Court says ‘No’. There are any number of judgements and Prakash Singh (SC judgement) is on DGs. Delhi Police is controlled and operated in a different mechanism altogether”, Indian Express reported.

The petition contends that the "impugned orders" are in "clear and blatant breach" of the directions passed by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh case.

The petition makes the following arguments: