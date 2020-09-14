Centre Bans Exports of Onions Except in Cut, Sliced or Powder Form
This includes all varieties including ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions and ‘Krishnapuram’ onions.
The Centre on Monday, 14 September, decided to prohibit export of onions with immediate effect.
"The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification in this regard.
“The provisions under ‘Transitional Arrangement’ shall not be applicable under this notification.”Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)
In the revised policy, export of all varieties including 'Bangalore Rose' onions and 'Krishnapuram' onions excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form, have been prohibited.
(Published in an arrangement with IANS.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.