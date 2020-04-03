Centre Passes Order Reserving All Govt J&K Jobs for Domiciles
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official notification on Friday, 3 April, which states that all government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir will be protected for domiciles of the union territory, reversing it's earlier order of protecting only Level 4 government jobs.
Domiciles are defined as anyone who
- has resided for a period of 15 years in the Union Territory of J&K; or
- has studied for seven years and taken Class 10/12 exams in an educational institution in the Union Territory of J&K; or
- is a registered migrant under the relief and rehabilitation scheme.
