Centre Seeks Time Limit on Final Pleas by Death Row Convicts

The Centre on Wednesday, 22 January, moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of Shatrughan Chauhan judgment on rights available to death row convicts, and sought the imposition of a time limit on filing curative petition after a review was rejected.

It also sought the SC’s direction that a death row convict should file mercy plea within seven days from the date of receipt of death warrant.

A 2014 judgment in Shatrughan Chauhan vs Union of India said: