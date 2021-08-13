Centre Justifies Constitutionality of New IT Rules, Opposes Pleas Seeking Stay

The Centre indicated that in order to implement such a stay, it must first be proved that the legislation is unconstitutional.

The Centre told the Bombay High Court that over 97 percent of the digital news media publishers have complied to the rules, including The Leaflet, which is one of the petitioners.

"In respect of the implementation of the Rules, it is submitted that over 1,800 digital media publishers, with over 97% of them being publishers of news and current affairs content, have furnished information to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under Rule 18," the ministry said, adding that most of them have established grievance redressal mechanisms in accordance with the provisions of the new rules.