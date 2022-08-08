Centre Introduces Electricity Amendment Bill in LS, Oppn Alleges 'Privatisation'

Amid staunch opposition, the Centre on Monday, 8 August, introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha, which will reportedly enable the entry of private companies in the power distribution network.

The bill seeks to amend section 42 of the Electricity Act to facilitate non-discriminatory open access to the distribution network of a distribution licensee.

The Congress, Left parties, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have alleged that the bill not only violates the federal principles of the Constitution but will also lead to privatisation and bypass consultations of state governments.

Additionally, power sector employees and engineers stopped work on Monday and held demonstrations against the bill, claiming that it will end all subsidies to power consumers and affect farmers.