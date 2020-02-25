Centre Gives In-Principle Approval For Dehradun-Delhi Expressway

The journey from Delhi to Dehradun will soon become easier. An elevated expressway will be built between the two cities via Saharanpur and Baghpat. After its formation, people will be able to cover the distance between the two cities in around three hours. It currently takes commuters around five to six hours to reach the national capital.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) President SS Sandhu informed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a meeting on Monday that this elevated expressway between Dehradun to Delhi has received in-principle approval from the central government.