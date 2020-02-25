Centre Gives In-Principle Approval For Dehradun-Delhi Expressway
The journey from Delhi to Dehradun will soon become easier. An elevated expressway will be built between the two cities via Saharanpur and Baghpat. After its formation, people will be able to cover the distance between the two cities in around three hours. It currently takes commuters around five to six hours to reach the national capital.
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) President SS Sandhu informed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a meeting on Monday that this elevated expressway between Dehradun to Delhi has received in-principle approval from the central government.
Chief Minister Rawat expressed his happiness over receiving in-principle approval for the elevated expressway and said that this would prove to be a milestone in economic development.
CM Rawat said that with the construction of this road, the distance between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced to 180 km. Currently, the distance between the two cities is about 250 kilometres.
Sandhu said that the construction work of this new national highway would begin soon. Sandhu also told the chief minister that some part of this national highway pass through the forest and wildlife area that fall under Uttar Pradesh, and added that they had requested the Uttar Pradesh government to issue approval for the same. With this, the work of national highway construction could commence.