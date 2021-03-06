As Covid Cases Spike, Centre Sends Health Teams To Maha, Punjab 

The Centre has rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, in view of the increase in number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported by these states, PTI reported.

The Union Health Ministry has said the teams are being deployed to assist State Health Departments in coronavirus surveillance, control, and containment measures.

According to the ministry data, there are 6,661 active coronavirus cases in Punjab and 90,055 cases in Maharashtra.

According to the PTI report, the high-level team to Maharashtra will be led by P Ravindran, Sr CMO, Disaster Management Cell, MoHFW. The Punjab-bound public health team will be led by S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi.

The teams will visit the (COVID-19) hotspot areas in the states and ascertain reasons for the surge in cases, the ministry said.