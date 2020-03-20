Centre Mulling Unemployment Benefits for COVID-19 Layoffs: Report

The Modi government is reportedly planning to provide unemployment benefits for a section of organised sector workers who lose their jobs due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

This comes at a time when several countries across the world, including the United States, China, Japan and South Korea, are extending employment and unemployment benefits to workers impacted by the pandemic. The economic and labour crisis created by COVID-19 could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million, according to an assessment by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

According to a Business Standard report, if the Modi government goes ahead with its plan, workers who have subscribed to the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme will be covered during the pandemic and will receive unemployment insurance under the Centre’s ‘Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’ (ABVKY).