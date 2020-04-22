‘Ordinance Manifests Our Commitment to Protect Health Workers’: PM
Amid reports of increasing attacks on healthcare personnel, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 22 April, cleared an ordinance making acts of violence against them cognizable and non-bailable offences.
“The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
“If damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
"But it is a good beginning," he said, without elaborating, PTI reported.
“We welcome this step by the Centre. This will boost the morale of doctors and all healthcare staff. This act should be implemented for the future also and not just during this pandemic,” Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, at Delhi's RML hospital told ANI.
MHA Directs States to Ensure Adequate Security for Health Workers
The home ministry also wrote to states directing them to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers to prevent violence against them.
“Strict action to be taken against those who obstruct the performance of last rites of COVID Warriors succumbing to COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.
A copy of the order is reproduced below:
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
