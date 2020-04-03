Centre Asks States to Ensure Smooth Harvesting, Sowing Activities
The Union government on Friday, 3 April, asked states and Union territories to ensure smooth harvesting and sowing operations, saying agricultural activities were exempted from the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to combat coronavirus.
In a separate order, the home ministry also allowed opening of shops dealing in agricultural machinery and its spare parts, truck repair shops along highways, preferably in petrol pumps, and the tea industry, including plantations with a maximum of 50 percent of workers, during the lockdown period.
Bhalla said the home ministry has allowed agricultural operations, keeping in view the harvesting and sowing season.
He said though exceptions have been allowed for farming operations by farmers and farm workers, procurement of agricultural productions, operation of mandis, movement of harvesting and sowing related machinery, etc., however, as per information received, these exceptions have not percolated down at the field level.
The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday reported that the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in India has risen to 56, while the number of cases has gone up to 2,301. 647 positive cases of COVID-19 found in last two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.