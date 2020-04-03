Centre Asks States to Ensure Smooth Harvesting, Sowing Activities

The Union government on Friday, 3 April, asked states and Union territories to ensure smooth harvesting and sowing operations, saying agricultural activities were exempted from the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to combat coronavirus.

In a separate order, the home ministry also allowed opening of shops dealing in agricultural machinery and its spare parts, truck repair shops along highways, preferably in petrol pumps, and the tea industry, including plantations with a maximum of 50 percent of workers, during the lockdown period.