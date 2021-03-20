Centre Asks Serum Institute for 10 Cr Doses of Covishield Vaccine

The Centre on Friday, 19 March, asked Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacturer 10 crore doses of the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 as it prepares to accelerate the vaccination drive in the country.

The Centre had procured 6.6 crore doses of Covishield for the first phase of vaccination where healthcare workers and front-line workers were inoculated and another subsequent order of 10 crore doses was made to vaccinate the elderly. SII officials said that the first batch of vaccines has been delivered to the government, reported The Indian Express.