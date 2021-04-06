Centre Advises All Employees Above 45 Years to Get Vaccinated
The employees were also reminded to continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour.
The central government on Tuesday, 6 April, asked all its employees aged 45 and above to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in an attempt to prevent the COVID-19 spread in the country.
“All Central government employees of age 45 and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19,” the Ministry of Personnel said in a statement.
The employees were also reminded to continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, such as frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc.
So far, 8.31 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the country since the drive began on 16 January. Maharashtra has become the first state in India to cross 80,00,000 vaccination jabs, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
India started with vaccinating its healthcare workers and frontline workers, which was followed by people above the age of 60 and those above the age of 45 with certain comorbidities. All those above 45 years of age were allowed to take COVID-19 vaccines from 1 April.
India recorded 96,982 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,26,86,049 on Tuesday. This comes a day after daily cases crossed one-lakh mark.
