Had Advised Assam to Free Non-Muslims in Detention Camps: MoS Home

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 4 February, said that the Centre in 2016, had advised the Assam government to release from detention centres those non-Muslims who fall under the purview of the Passport (Entry into India) Amendment Rules and the Foreigners (Amendment) Order of 2015, i.e.

“Persons belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered into India on or before 31 December 2014 (without valid documents or with expired documents.)”