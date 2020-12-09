Central Vista Project Will Be a Symbol of Self-Esteem: KCR to PM

Telangana Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the Central Vista project in Delhi is a symbol of self-esteem as the present parliament building is associated with India’s colonial past.

The chief minister also conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

"I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista," said the chief minister in a letter to the Prime Minister.