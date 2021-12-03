Central Vista Avenue 60% Complete, Nothing Happening to Mosques for Now: Centre

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 2 December, that the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, with December 2021 as the deadline, has achieved 60 percent of physical progress so far.

It added, the physical progress of the new Parliament building is at 35 percent and is scheduled to be completed by October next year.

Meanwhile, the central government, told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 December, that the six religious properties, including five mosques that are over a 100 years old, situated in the Lutyens’ area may not be impacted by the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at this stage, Indian Express reported.