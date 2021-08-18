CBI Begins Probe on Sexual Assault Allegations Against Oommen Chandy and Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started a fresh probe against former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, and six other Congress leaders in a sexual assault case in connection with the solar scam.

This after the Kerala government led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) sought a CBI probe in the matter in January 2021. The corruption scandal that broke out during the United Democratic Front regime had resulted in a woman (second accused) and her partner Biju Radhakrishnan (prime accused) being sentenced by a Kozhikode court in April 2021.

The trial court had held that the woman and her accomplice had swindled many people of crores of rupees promising to install solar panels and offering franchise and jobs in their company, Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions Company.