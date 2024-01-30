The Next Census is Nowhere in Sight and the Delay is Costing More and More

On 16 September 2020, the Minister of State of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Parliament that the 2021 census and its related field activities were postponed “until further orders” due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the same reason given by the Minister in a written reply to a question raised in the Parliament in December 2023.

The census operations usually begin three months following the freezing of administrative boundaries. On December 30, 2023, the Additional Registrar General of India reportedly informed the states that the deadline to freeze administrative boundaries of districts, tehsils, towns etc. has been extended to June 30, 2024 (which was previously January 1, 2024). This is the ninth such extension, so the census exercise may not start before October 2024. Hence, it eliminates the possibility of the census being conducted before the 2024 General elections.

According to the Global Census Tracker of the United Nations Population Fund, 150 countries had scheduled to conduct their census enumeration in 2020 and 2021. Out of which, 94 countries, including China, Bangladesh, Nepal, etc, completed their census during the pandemic itself. Fifty-two countries had postponed the census to a new date. India is among the three countries that had postponed the census without a new date.