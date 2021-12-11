CDS Rawat’s Demise a Loss to Every Patriot, Says PM as Final Rites Take Place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on Saturday, 11 December, and expressed his condolences to “all brave warriors who died in the helicopter crash on 8 December.”

Referring to the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday that led to the demise of CDS General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials, PM Modi said, “A soldier doesn't remain a soldier only as long as he stays in the military. His entire life is that of a warrior. He is dedicated to discipline and pride of the country every moment.”