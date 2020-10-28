CCTV Footage Shows Man Sexually Assaulting Woman in Bengaluru

According to the police, one of the officers at the station, who was previously attached to DJ Halli Police Station, recognised the accused as Tata Datt alias Chotu. The officer told the investigators that during his time at the DJ Halli Police station, he had come across cases against Datt. CCTV visuals were then shared with the DJ Halli Police on WhatsApp, who identified the accused. DJ Halli Police said that Datt had several robbery cases registered against him and that he was under the list of “habitual offenders”.

The police also pulled up CCTV footage near Modi Garden, where Datt lives, and said that there were videos, where he can be seen running back home at around 5.30 am.

“We have six videos of him running back home from different locations starting from the scene of the crime. He was picked up within an hour’s time and he confessed to the crime after questioning,” the police said.

Datt has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code.