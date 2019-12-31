CBI To Investigate Death of IIT-Madras Student Fathima Latheef
The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the the death of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) student Fathima Latheef, officials said on Monday 30 December.
The Special Crime Branch of the agency's Chennai unit re-registered the FIR of the local police on 27 December and took over the investigation in the matter.
Hailing from Kollam in Kerala, Latheef was a first-year student of the humanities stream (five-year integrated MA programme) in IIT-Madras.
Her body was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on November 9, officials said.
The case was earlier being probed by the Kotturpuram police in Chennai before being transferred to the CCB.
Fathima's family had found her suicide notes on her mobile phone.
Immediately after his daughter's death, Abdul Latheef had alleged in Chennai that he had evidence to prove that Fathima was being harassed by some professors in the department of humanities and social sciences.
He sought a fair probe as he was concerned that Fathima's phone might be tampered with.
