CBI To Investigate Death of IIT-Madras Student Fathima Latheef

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the the death of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) student Fathima Latheef, officials said on Monday 30 December.

The Special Crime Branch of the agency's Chennai unit re-registered the FIR of the local police on 27 December and took over the investigation in the matter.

Hailing from Kollam in Kerala, Latheef was a first-year student of the humanities stream (five-year integrated MA programme) in IIT-Madras.

Her body was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on November 9, officials said.

The case was earlier being probed by the Kotturpuram police in Chennai before being transferred to the CCB.