CBI Takes over Murder Probe of Dheeraj Ahlawat, Former Yes Bank VP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case of the kidnap and homicide of former Vice President of the Corporate Department of Yes Bank, Dheeraj Ahlawat. His body was found in a canal in Rohini, Delhi in August of 2020.
A case of murder, abduction and wrongful confinement has been registered against unknown persons by the CBI, reported NDTV.
38-year old Ahlawat, a resident of Sector-46 Gurgaon had left his home for a stroll, after which he did not return, allege his family. When they tried reaching him on his two phone numbers, they were switched off. He was last seen by his domestic house help at around 7.45 pm on 5 August, last year.
His family filed a complaint with Haryana police in Sector 50, Gurugram police station the next day. His body was found in Sector 16 Rohini, near a water treatment plant, reported The Hindu. His family identified his body by the ‘rakhi’ his sister had tied on his wrist.
The situation was escalated when Ahlawat’s family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in October after no leads were found by the Special Investigation Team that was probing the case. Upon the family’s insistence, the state requested for a CBI inquiry, that was cleared by the Centre on 6 January, reported NDTV.
