CBI Takes over Murder Probe of Dheeraj Ahlawat, Former Yes Bank VP

His family filed a complaint with Haryana police in Sector 50, Gurugram police station the next day. His body was found in Sector 16 Rohini, near a water treatment plant, reported The Hindu. His family identified his body by the ‘rakhi’ his sister had tied on his wrist.

The situation was escalated when Ahlawat’s family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in October after no leads were found by the Special Investigation Team that was probing the case. Upon the family’s insistence, the state requested for a CBI inquiry, that was cleared by the Centre on 6 January, reported NDTV.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Hindu)