The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 26 April has taken Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) promoter Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody in Yes Bank scam case, PTI reported quoting officials.Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted about the same, adding that the Satara police has given them “all required assistance and an escort vehicle with one to three guards.”Deshmukh had earlier requested CBI to take custody of the two on Wednesday.Two days ago, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others including their family members were placed in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar in western Maharashtra, a police official had said.The Wadhawan brothers and others were placed in institutional quarantine at Panchgani on 9 April after it was found that they had traveled from Khandala in Pune district to the family's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar in violation of lockdown for coronavirus.The duo, accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and out on bail since 21 February, were held earlier this month while on their way in a motorcade to Mahabaleshwar from the metropolis in violation of lockdown norms.Both brothers are named as accused in the CBI's FIR pertaining to alleged swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.(With inputs form PTI)DHFL Promoters Placed Under Home Quarantine in Mahabaleshwar We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)