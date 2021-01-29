CBI Raids FCI Godowns in Punjab and Haryana Over ‘Irregularities’

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the CBI conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns after complaints of irregularities, reports said.

Quoting CBI officials, ANI reported, “In the light of receiving a large number of complaints of irregularities in FCI godowns, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting joint surprise checks at about 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana, as part of preventive vigilance.”

According to NDTV, other than FCI godowns, Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation (PUNGRAIN) and Punjab Warehousing godowns were also raided by CBI officials.

The report also stated that samples of wheat and rice procured in 2019-20 and 2020-21 were being seized for testing.

The CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities that have allegedly led to substandard rice being distributed at a large scale.

Earlier on 15 January, as farmers have been demanding a repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws, Food and Consumers Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal had assured that procurement system at minimum support price (MSP) would continue and FCI is committed to serve farmers.