CBI Raids 56 Locations in 20 States Against Child Sexual Abuse

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, 24 September, carried out nationwide raids at 56 locations in 19 states and a Union Territory against the cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), agency officials said.

The search operation – codenamed 'Megha Chakra' – is being conducted on the basis of inputs from Interpol Singapore, which was shared by the authorities in New Zealand, they said.