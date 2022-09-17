CBI Moves Delhi Court to Cancel Tejashwi Yadav's Bail in Alleged IRCTC Scam Case
The agency claimed that the Bihar Deputy CM had "threatened" CBI officials during a press conference.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, 17 September, moved a Delhi court seeking the cancellation of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's bail in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam, saying that he had allegedly threatened some officers of the central agency.
The court has issued a notice to Yadav and sought his response in the matter, NDTV reported.
The CBI's plea is related to remarks made by Yadav during a press conference.
Addressing the press, Yadav had purportedly said, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organisation."
His comments came after the CBI raided the homes of several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders in connection with the alleged "land-for-jobs" scam, which is said to have occurred when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railways Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.