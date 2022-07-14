CBI Files New FIR Against Mehul Choksi for Defrauding Canara Bank-Led Consortium

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against fugitive Mehul Choksi for allegedly cheating a Canara Bank-led group of companies of Rs 55.27 crore, officials said on Thursday, 14 July.

The central agency has also booked Bezel Jewellery and its full-time directors, including Choksi, Chetna Jhaveri, Dinesh Bhatia, and Milind Limaye.

The Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had sanctioned Rs 30 crore and Rs 25 crore as working capital facility to Bezel Jewellery, but the company reportedly did not route any of the business transactions through the account to hide fund diversion.