CBI Exhumes Body of Andhra Student 12 Years After Her Rape-Murder

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was probing the case had told the Hyderabad High Court that the case records had been destroyed in the trial court in November 2018. This was an allegation of the victim’s parents as well.

The High Court took serious note of the victim’s parents’ allegations regarding “destruction of evidence material" at a Vijaywada trial court even as the appeal against the trial court’s verdict convicting Satyam Babu of the crime was being heard in the High Court.