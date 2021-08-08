CBI Arrests 5 Over 'Defamatory' Posts Against Andhra High Court Judges
This comes after CJI Ramana said that the agencies don't respond when lower court judges complain about threats.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 8 August, arrested five people, allegedly for defaming Andhra Pradesh High Court judges, reported NDTV. This comes days after the Chief Justice of India expressed displeasure over agencies not responding adequately when lower court judges complain of threats and harassment.
A total of five people have been arrested for alleged defamatory posts against the high court judges.
On Friday, 6 August, a bench comprising CJI NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant observed that the "CBI has done nothing" and an "expected change" in their attitude has not happened.
These comments were made when the court took up the recent murder of Jharkhand district judge Uttam Anand, who was killed on 28 July when an auto rammed him while he was on his morning run.
"Investigating agencies do not help at all and I am making this statement with some sense of responsibility. I am not divulging more. Something has to be done," Chief Justice Ramana said.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.