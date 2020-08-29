CBD Oil Angle Being Probed in Sushant Case, But What Are Its Uses?

As part of investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, some conversations around cannabidiol or CBD oil have emerged. But what is it?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an extract of the plant cannabis, also called marijuana. It's the second most prevalent active ingredient in the plant. Medical marijuana has gained a lot of traction in recent years and several studies are ongoing to understand its medicinal use. It is derived from the hemp plant, a cousin of the marijuana plant, according to Harvard Medical School, but does not cause a 'high.'

In India, experts from Ayush Ministry have batted for research on medical marijuana, according to reports.