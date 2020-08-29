CBD Oil Angle Being Probed in Sushant Case, But What Are Its Uses?
As part of investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, some conversations around CBD oil have emerged.
As part of investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, some conversations around cannabidiol or CBD oil have emerged. But what is it?
Cannabidiol (CBD) is an extract of the plant cannabis, also called marijuana. It's the second most prevalent active ingredient in the plant. Medical marijuana has gained a lot of traction in recent years and several studies are ongoing to understand its medicinal use. It is derived from the hemp plant, a cousin of the marijuana plant, according to Harvard Medical School, but does not cause a 'high.'
In India, experts from Ayush Ministry have batted for research on medical marijuana, according to reports.
According to the World Health Organization, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.”
For your benefit, we’ve put together all the conditions that qualify for medical marijuana use world over. To be very clear, once again, most research remains at early stages and you need to check with your doctor on the best course of treatment.
Sleep Disorders
Some states in the US are using CBD to treat sleep apnea. Studies have shown cannabis improves the quality and duration of sleep and helps manage various sleep disorders.
According to a study, a major cannabinoid found in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), effectively reduces the amount of time it takes those with insomnia to fall asleep.
Anxiety and PTSD
According to a paper in Clinical Psychology Review, as reported by Time magazine, medical marijuana can help with depression, anxiety and even Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
There is some research that shows it may help in treating those suffering from opioid addiction. But smoking pot in any form can be detrimental to those suffering from bipolar disorders and psychosis.
Chronic Pain
There is now evidence that medical marijuana can help relieve symptoms of chronic pain including for patients suffering from fibromyalgia. Smoking marijuana has also helped improve food intake in HIV patients in studies.
In fact chronic pain is the one of the most common reasons why people seek medical marijuana.
According to a report released by National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), that is believed to be the most comprehensive look at all available research, cannabis has an important role to play in pain relief.
Studies show that both inhaled marijuana and cannabinoid compounds that come from the plant work for pain, as reported in Business Insider.
Chemotherapy
Scientists reported that THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and other cannabinoids such as CBD slow growth and/or cause death in certain types of cancer cells growing in lab dishes.
Two chemically pure drugs based on marijuana compounds, Dronabinol and Nabinol, have been approved for use in the United States.
The MS Society, UK, has said that patients suffering from multiple sclerosis should be allowed to use medical marijuana. The MS Society is asking that cannabis be made legal for patients whose pain and spasticity cannot be treated by already available medication, reports The Guardian.
Additionally, according to Mayo Clinic, studies indicate that:
- Cannabis extract taken in a capsule form can help relieve muscle stiffness (spasticity) and spasms.
- The extract may reduce pain.
- A mouth spray form possibly reduces spasticity, pain and bladder urgency.
Epilepsy
Studies indicate that the active ingredient in marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), work by blocking pain signals. CBD has protective and anti-inflammatory properties.
Though various studies are unclear about HOW marijuana controls seizures, they’ve given hope to thousands of parents of children who suffer from epilepsy.
Some studies have also indicated medical marijuana can help with period pain. There are several studies being carried out world over to study the benefits of cannabis for various treatments. Medical marijuana (not pot) should be taken only under the strictest advice of your doctors.
The article was first published in FIT and has been republished with permission.
