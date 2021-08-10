Caste Rifts in Olympics: Vandana Katariya an Indian in Victory, a Dalit in Loss?

Defeat in an Olympic game was enough to, once again, expose the ugly faultlines of caste in India.Two days after India cheered its women hockey team for writing history by qualifying for the semi finals in Tokyo Olympics, the family of one of the players, Vandana Katariya, was attacked with casteist hate. Why? Because our team of young athletes couldn't make it to the finals.

Two men from the dominant caste burst crackers outside Katariya's house in Haridwar hours after the team's loss and hurled casteist slurs at her family. They even mocked them and said that the team did not win because it had 'too many Dalit players'.

Speaking on the issue, Vandana Katariya - first ever Indian woman to score a hatrick in Olympics - said: